Microsoft's latest versions of its desktop operating system continue to attract more users, reducing fragmentation in the ecosystem. Windows 10 October 2020 Update, version 20H2, has gained 5 percent, jumping to 13.6 percent in the last month, according to a latest report from AdDuplex.

"October 2020 Update adds close to another 5% to its market share and is on 13.6% of Windows 10 PCs as of the end of December," the report that is based on a survey of around 80,000 Windows 10 PCs reads. "Windows 10 20H2 grew a bit slower in December than it did in November. We will see if it picks up the pace after the holidays."

Windows 10 version 20H2 was a minor feature update delivered like a monthly cumulative update to users running the previous version 2004 on their devices. This version notably didn't result in any massive issues that we have come to expect from Windows 10 feature updates.

The leading version, however, is currently the Windows 10 May 2020 Update, version 2004. Released in May, the May 2020 Update is running on 40.4 percent of all Windows 10 devices worldwide. Following it is the November 2019 Update at 33.2 percent and the latest October 2020 Update at 13.6 percent.