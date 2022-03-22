Steam Deck New Client Update Introduces Improved Performance and Navigation in the Store and More
A new Steam Deck client update is now live, introducing updates to the Store and Libray, and more.
The new update introduces some improvements to the Store and Library, such as fast scrolling to the All Collections view in the Library and improved performance and navigation in the Store. The update also brings a variety of fixes for a smoother experience.
Catch the full Steam Deck new client update notes below.
- Added an option to ignore notifications for Steam Deck Rewards
- Added fast scrolling to the All Collections view in the Library
- Improved performance and navigation in the Store
- Improved discoverability of the search functionality when on Library page
- Fixed filtered app counts being incorrect if the Library contains demos
- Fixed a case where the Steam Client updater would always trigger the 'Update Error' message
- Fixed context menu backgrounds being fully opaque
- Fixed an issue with achievement notification toasts not playing any sounds
- Fixed an issue where the keyboard could overlap inputs in a scrollable area
- Localization updates
The Steam Deck has been released last month. You can learn more about Valve's portable console by checking out Kai's review.
Across the board, Steam Deck hits all the marks for a product line in its infancy that only has the potential to grow upwards. As Proton support grows and more titles become Verified over time, I honestly believe that the Steam Deck has the potential of carving out the portable PC market in a way that its predecessors have attempted. This is Valve's chance to break through to the mainstream audience and establish a brand new hardware line for the company, and it's made a lasting first impression on me. As the compatibility catalog grows in size, I won't have any reservations about throwing a Steam Deck in my carry-on luggage instead of a Nintendo Switch. I'll just have to remember to pack a spare battery or two for those longer flights.
