Steam Deck New Client Update Introduces Improved Performance and Navigation in the Store and More

A new Steam Deck client update is now live, introducing updates to the Store and Libray, and more.

The new update introduces some improvements to the Store and Library, such as fast scrolling to the All Collections view in the Library and improved performance and navigation in the Store. The update also brings a variety of fixes for a smoother experience.

Catch the full Steam Deck new client update notes below.

Added an option to ignore notifications for Steam Deck Rewards

Added fast scrolling to the All Collections view in the Library

Improved performance and navigation in the Store

Improved discoverability of the search functionality when on Library page

Fixed filtered app counts being incorrect if the Library contains demos

Fixed a case where the Steam Client updater would always trigger the 'Update Error' message

Fixed context menu backgrounds being fully opaque

Fixed an issue with achievement notification toasts not playing any sounds

Fixed an issue where the keyboard could overlap inputs in a scrollable area

Localization updates

The Steam Deck has been released last month. You can learn more about Valve's portable console by checking out Kai's review.