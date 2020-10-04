Microsoft Flight Simulator VR Closed Beta to Roll Out Shortly

The highly awaited Microsoft Flight Simulator VR Closed Beta will be rolled out shortly, the developers have announced, over two phases.

The first one will focus on testing the VR version of the game with Windows Mixed Reality devices, while the second phase is expected to introduce wider support for other VR devices (presumably, SteamVR and Oculus).

Our goal for Microsoft Flight Simulator VR is to create an incredible and immersive experience. We are excited to share this with you and look forward to hearing your feedback! We want to continue to make this for our core audience and we can’t think of a better way than to have our core audience help us test. While we wish we could invite everyone unfortunately this won’t be the case. Much like our previous Alpha and Beta phases, we will only allow a select group of testers at any given time. It is important to understand that signing up for the Closed Beta does not mean you will gain access. WHAT ARE THE REQUIREMENTS TO PARTICIPATE? In order to participate in the VR Closed Beta you must meet or complete the following: You must own the sim Have a VR headset (WMR HMDs Phase 1, Additional Headsets Phase 2) Be a registered Insider Submit your DxDiag Agree to and adhere to the NDA Meet the minimum specifications OS: Windows 10 (November 2019 Update – 1909) DirectX: DirectX 11 CPU: i5-8400/Ryzen 5 1500X GPU: Nvidia GTX 1080 or equivalent VRAM: 8 GB RAM: 16 GB HDD: 150 GB Bandwidth: 5 Mbps

HOW DO I SIGN UP? In order to have access to the VR Closed Beta Sign Up Page, you need to either already be a MSFS Insider or sign up to be an Insider. Once logged in, follow the link here to submit your DxDiag. You must re-submit your DxDiag if you have already uploaded it in the past in order to express your interest in this Beta. You do not have to be a previous Alpha/Beta tester to sign up. You are not automatically enrolled if you have been an Alpha/Beta tester in the past.

Besides Microsoft Flight Simulator VR on PC, the developers are also working on porting the game to Xbox consoles, though there's still no ETA for that.