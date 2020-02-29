Earlier this week, Microsoft released the Windows 10 20H1 ISO files for Preview Build 19041, which is the ready to manufacturing (RTM) build for the upcoming version 2004. Some of our readers reported experiencing issues with the download process. Microsoft has now confirmed some of these problems.

Facing issues with Windows 10 ISO download? Time to retry

The company said that those who were seeing a "validating your request..." error when trying to download Windows 10 ISO for version 2004 should try the process again. The Windows maker has addressed the server-side issue responsible for this problem.

For those of you who were hitting a "validating your request..." message when trying to download the latest #WindowsInsider ISO, the service-side issue has been fixed! Please let us know if you continue to have issues. pic.twitter.com/3ZygqMkSOb — Windows Insider (@windowsinsider) February 27, 2020

But, there is another problem being reported as well. Microsoft said that some Insiders are receiving error code 715-123130. In this case, there doesn't appear to be a solution available right now and the company has asked users hitting this problem to hold off retrying. Microsoft said that it will update when it's okay to retry again.

Some #WindowsInsiders are receiving Message Code 715-123130 when attempting to download the latest ISO. If you are hitting this, we ask that you please hold off on retrying. We will share when it’s ok to retry again. Appreciate your patience. pic.twitter.com/FMjl831Asz — Windows Insider (@windowsinsider) February 27, 2020

In response to the above tweet, one Insider asked for an update to which Microsoft said "if it has been 24 hours since your last attempt, please feel free to give it a try again." This gives a hint that it may be a good thing to retry downloading Windows 10 ISO files for version 2004 if it has been a few hours since your last attempt. But, the company hasn't released an update if the issue related to code 715-123130 has actually been fixed.

