Microsoft has released a fresh new cumulative update to Windows 10 2004 (20H1), bringing the build number up to Build 19041.113. Windows 10 KB4540409 is now available for Windows Insiders in the Slow ring, bringing several general fixes and quality improvements. The update also carries one known issue.

As a reminder, Microsoft has also released ISO files for this upcoming version of the operating system, which means you can now clean install it and then download the latest cumulative updates.

Windows 10 2004 cumulative update Build 19041.113 (KB4540409) changelog:

Addresses an issue that might block digital rights management (DRM) video playback in apps that depend on the Windows 8.0 or later PlayReady Store Framework for content protection.

Updates the copyright date for Windows 10, version 2004 to the year 2020.

Addresses an issue that causes the Notepad icon to appear on the Start menu after uninstalling the Feature-on-Demand (FOD) version of Notepad.

Addresses an issue that might cause some systems to stop responding at sign in because several background services are being hosted in the same service host process.

Addresses an issue with the Your Phone app that might cause the copying of large PC files (such as images) to certain phone models to time out.

Addresses an issue with cellular data for certain mobile carriers that might prevent connectivity on Microsoft Surface Pro X.

Addresses an issue that fails to pin the new Microsoft Edge icon to the taskbar after a user installs the new Microsoft Edge and creates a new user profile on the device.

Addresses an issue that prevents some users from signing out because the user session stops responding.

There is also one known issue that is yet to be fixed in Windows 10 2004. Microsoft writes:

We are aware Narrator and NVDA users that seek the latest release of Microsoft Edge based on Chromium may experience some difficulty when navigating and reading certain web content. Narrator, NVDA and the Edge teams are aware of these issues. Users of legacy Microsoft Edge will not be affected. NVAccess has released a NVDA 2019.3 that resolves the known issue with Edge.