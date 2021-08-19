First Windows 11 ISO Files Drop! You Can Now Clean Install the New OS

Microsoft has been testing Windows 11 for a couple of months now and is today releasing the ISO files for Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.132 delivered last week. You can now download Windows 11 ISO files to clean install the new operating system. The ISOs are available for Windows Insiders through the Downloads page.

Once you download the Windows 11 ISO files and begin the installation process, Microsoft says that you will notice a new OOBE (out of box experience) that has been "designed to build excitement for Windows 11 right from the moment you first turn on a new Windows 11 PC for the very first time."

During the setup process, you will also have the ability to name your PC. "After running through the setup experience, the Get Started app is a new first run experience app that will help you quickly get setup on a new PC," the company added.

Download Windows 11 ISO files for Build 22000.132

ISO files are now available for Windows 11 Build 22000.132. Windows Insiders can now clean install the latest operating system through the ISOs.

To be able to download Windows 11 ISOs, you will need to follow these steps to get yourself enrolled in the Windows Insider Program. [Windows Insiders can directly download Windows 11 ISO files]

Sign up for the Windows Insider Program (click here).

Make sure your machine meets the system requirements.

Click here to download the ISO files.

Microsoft is also currently working on the upcoming Windows 10 version 21H2, which follows another smaller update, the May 2021 Update. Both Windows 11 and Windows 10 version 21H2 are expected to be released to the public later this year.