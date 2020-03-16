Microsoft Officially Hits Its Original Goal of 1 Billion Windows 10 Devices

Windows 10 is now powering over 1 billion monthly active devices, the Windows maker announced today. A little over a month ago, the company's Italian website was showing this milestone, however, the company continued to insist its "official" number was 900 million monthly active devices. This changes today as Microsoft is officially celebrating hitting the 1 billion mark.

"Today we’re delighted to announce that over one billion people have chosen Windows 10 across 200 countries resulting in more than one billion active Windows 10 devices," the Redmond software maker wrote. "We are humbled that customers are choosing and loving Windows 10, and there has never been a more important time for a secure, reliable platform that can empower people to create, educate and communicate wherever they are."

Xbox Series X Full Specs Revealed; CPU: 8x Zen 2 Cores at 3.8GHz, GPU: 12 TFLOPs, 52 CUs at 1.825GHz, Custom RDNA 2, 16 GB RAM

"One in every seven people on the planet are planning, creating, ideating, executing, moving, shaking and doing great things with Windows 10."

The company also shared that 100% of the Fortune 500 are now using Windows 10 devices, with the operating system becoming "a critical platform for driving business transformation in the enterprise and beyond."

Microsoft added that "as companies transition from Windows 7 to Windows 10, they are making a commitment to running their business more efficiently, more securely, and positioning themselves to offer better products, services and solutions to their customers."

The company also shared that Windows 10 is the only OS "at the heart of over 80,000 models and configurations of different laptops and 2-in-1s from over 1,000 different manufacturers."

This figure of 1 billion Windows 10 devices includes desktops, laptops, HoloLens, and Xbox One consoles. Microsoft had planned to hit its goal of 1 billion devices in less than 3 years of introducing the new operating system. It took almost 5 years, but the company is finally here... with a little bit of help from Windows 7, which hit its end of support deadline only two months back, pushing businesses to Windows 10.