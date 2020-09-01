Just when we thought Windows 10 May 2020 Update was out of the woods, Microsoft has put yet another compatibility block on the latest version of the operating system. The company added a new bug in the list of known issues that prevents "certain WWAN LTE modems" from connecting to the internet.

"After waking from sleep or hibernation, certain WWAN LTE modems might show no internet in the Network Connectivity Status Indicator (NCSI) in the notification area and might be unable to connect to the internet," Microsoft writes (via ZDNet) in a support document for Windows 10 version 2004.

Microsoft Fixing Most v2004 Bugs Has Started to Push Windows 10 Users to Upgrade to the Latest Version

"To safeguard your update experience, we have applied a compatibility hold on Windows 10 devices with affected WWAN LTE modems drivers installed from being offered Windows 10, version 2004 until the issue has been resolved," the company added. This means that more users will now be unable to upgrade their devices to the latest version until the bug has been addressed. Microsoft expects the issue to be resolved later in September.

"We recommend that you do not attempt to manually update using the Update now button or the Media Creation Tool until the safeguard is removed," Microsoft warned, since manual update option is always open despite these safeguard holds.

Workaround for those running Windows 10 version 2004

If you are already on the latest Windows 10 May 2020 Update and experiencing this issue, Microsoft has shared the following workaround until the problem gets resolved through a future cumulative update.

To mitigate this issue if you are already on Windows 10, version 2004, you can enable then disable Airplane mode. To do this, you can select the Start button, type airplane mode and select it. In the settings dialog, toggle Airplane mode on then off again. You should now be able to connect as expected.

This isn't a massive problem, as seen from the above workaround, but it definitely would be an annoyance to do this every time your device goes to sleep.

Along with the WWAN LTE modems issue, Microsoft has reported another bug that impacts Microsoft IME for Japanese or Chinese languages. That issue has now been mitigated.