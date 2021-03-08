From the looks of it, Microsoft is gearing up for a Bethesda Xbox stream later this week.

As covered earlier today, the Microsoft/Bethesda merger deal has now been approved by both the United States and European Union regulatory agencies, which has many to believe that a public announcement about the mega-deal is imminent.

Aside from an official announcement from Microsoft on the matter, it appears that we’ll be getting some sort of event this week with VentureBeat journalist Jeff Grubb hinting at an event dedicated to the Bethesda acquisition this Thursday. Grubb updated his “Summer Game Mess’ event list just now and added the following: “March 11: What’s up with Xbox/Bethesda Acquisition”

In addition to Grubb’s tweet, the official Xbox UK Twitter account sent out a tweet some hours ago which mentions some sort of ‘mystery’ stream this Thursday, followed by a The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim stream this Friday. As expected, many now believe that this “TBA” event is related to the Microsoft/Bethesda merger, especially with Microsoft organizing a stream for a game that was released almost 10 years ago the day after.

The deal between Microsoft and Bethesda's parent company, Zenimax, was officially announced back in September of last year.

"We will be adding Bethesda’s iconic franchises to Xbox Game Pass for console and PC", Microsoft wrote last year. "One of the things that has me most excited is seeing the roadmap with Bethesda’s future games, some announced and many unannounced, to Xbox console and PC including Starfield, the highly anticipated, new space epic currently in development by Bethesda Game Studios."

"Like us, Bethesda are passionate believers in building a diverse array of creative experiences, in exploring new game franchises, and in telling stories in bold ways. All of their great work will of course continue and grow and we look forward to empowering them with the resources and support of Microsoft to scale their creative visions to more players in new ways for you."