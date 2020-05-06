Microsoft Announces Surface Headphones 2 and Surface Earbuds Ahead of May 12 Release

Microsoft has seen fit to announce its latest Surface Headphones 2 and Surface Earbuds today. The company also announced the new Surface Book 3 and Surface Go 2. The new variants are now available in Black and the prices have also been lowered. The Surface Earbuds were originally unveiled in October of last year at $249. The Surface Earbuds marks the company's first steps into the truly wireless earbuds category.

Microsoft Announces Its Latest Surface Headphones 2 and Surface Earbuds With a Lower Price Tag

Let's dive in to see some more details on the products and what you can expect from them.

Surface Earbuds Are Microsoft’s First-Ever Truly Wireless Headphones

Microsoft Surface Headphones 2

With the Surface Headphones 2, you get the same 13 levels of noise cancellation as the existing Surface Headphones. You also still get the volume controls on the dial of the ear cup. You can simply tap the large touch-sensitive surface pad to control audio playback.

As for hardware, the Surface Headphones 2 still features more or less the same design as before but comes in a new black color. The 40mm "Free Edge" drivers are still present that outputs "omnisonic audio" as the company calls it. It now equips Bluetooth 5.0 and Qualcomm's aptX Bluetooth codec, which is an upgrade from the SBC codec. The ear cups can now rotate to 180 degrees which is helpful when you're wearing the headphones on your neck.

Active noise cancellation has also been tuned for the human voice so minimizing external noise is a neat addition, especially when you're working from home these days. You also get voice dictation, touting to work with Microsoft Office. The Surface Headphones 2 is priced at $249 and will start shipping on May 12.

Microsoft Surface Earbuds

Moving on to the Surface Earbuds, Microsoft wants to stay competitive in the truly wireless earbuds industry which bolsters the decision for a lower price tag. The company delayed the Surface Earbuds "to get all the details right" and a lot of work has been put into place pertaining to software.

Microsoft says that the Surface Earbuds are not only good for music and media consumption but also contributes to productivity to bolster the Office Suite of software. It promises excellent call quality, software integration, dictation, and much more.

As for hardware, the Surface Earbuds feature the same design when it was announced in October of last year. The odd puck design, support for swipe and tap gestures, the Surface Earbuds provides its own take on controls. The company also promises 8 hours of battery life one single charge. Furthermore, the case can charge the Surface Earbuds twice at a total listening time of 24 hours. The Surface Earbuds are available at $199 with an official May 12 release.

That's all there is to the Microsoft Surface Headphones 2 and Surface Earbuds. See more details here. Share your views with us in the comments.