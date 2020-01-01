Metro Redux Switch Rating Suggests an Imminent Release on Nintendo’s Hybrid Platform

Metro Redux Switch has recently been rated by The Pan European Game Information (PEGI) board, suggesting that a release is imminent.

Released in 2014 for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, Metro Redux includes the definitive versions of Metro 2033 and Metro Last Light. Based on this new rating, this amazing double game collection is likely to be released on Nintendo's hybrid platform.

Metro Redux Switch Listed for a December Release by Portuguese Retailer

“All the enhancements from the acclaimed sequel ‘Metro: Last Light’ have been transferred to Metro 2033 Redux – superior AI, controls, animation, weapon handling and many more”, the game’s description reads on the website of publisher Deep Silver. “And both campaigns benefit from all-new melee animations, the ability to check your watch and ammo supplies on the fly, and new full-body player animations.”

Metro Redux Key Features Immerse yourself in the Moscow Metro – witness one of the most atmospheric worlds in gaming brought to life with stunning next-gen visuals at 60FPS

Brave the horrors of the Russian apocalypse – equip your gasmask and an arsenal of hand-made weaponry as you face the threat of deadly mutants, human foes, and the terrifying environment itself

Rebuilt and Remastered for next gen – with all previous DLC content included, new modes and features, and many gameplay improvements, this is the definitive version of the critically acclaimed series that fans and newcomers alike will enjoy

Two campaigns, and all DLC included – Metro Redux includes two complete campaigns that combine to create one epic solo adventure, plus a further 10 hours of bonus content. Two unique Play Styles and Ranger Mode add hours more replayablity !

Two unique Play Styles : ‘Spartan’ and ‘Survival’ – approach the campaign as a slow burn Survival Horror , or tackle it with the combat skills of a Spartan Ranger in these two unique modes

The legendary Ranger Mode returns – dare you play the fearsome Ranger Mode? No HUD, UI, deadlier combat and limited resources combine to create the ultimate immersive experience

Back in October of this year, we already reported that Metro Redux Switch had been listed by a Portuguese retailer. This listing was later removed.

As neither Nintendo nor Deep Silver has officially confirmed the double game collection for the Switch, take the information above with a grain of salt for now. However, with Redux now been officially rated, it’s likely that a Switch release is imminent.

