Metro Redux Switch Officially Confirmed; Physical and Digital Release on February 28

Publisher Deep Silver and developer 4A Games have today officially confirmed Metro Redux for the Nintendo Switch.

Earlier this week covered a listing from a French retailer which mentioned a release on Nintendo’s hybrid platform, and the title has now officially been announced.

Metro Redux Nintendo Switch Release Date and Price Listed by European Retailer

Releasing on February 28 for the Nintendo Switch, Metro Redux includes the definitive versions of Metro 2033 and Metro: Last Light. In addition to both campaigns, the double game bundle also includes all DLC offering a further 10 hours of bonus content.

The game will be released both digitally and physically and the boxed version will include both games and DLC on one 16GB gamecard – no additional download is required. “The Ranger Cache pre-order pack is available at selected retailers and contains a Metro Redux pin badge set, Game case sleeve, Double sided alternate artwork inlay, 4 double sided art cards and an A2 double sided poster”, the press release reads.

We’ve included the game’s description, key features, a set of screenshots and an announcement trailer below:

Story:

In 2013 the world was devastated by an apocalyptic event, annihilating almost all mankind and turning the earth’s surface into a poisonous wasteland. A handful of survivors took refuge in the depths of the Moscow underground, and human civilization entered a new Dark Age. The year is 2033. An entire generation has been born and raised underground, and their besieged Metro Station-Cities struggle for survival, with each other, and the mutant horrors that await outside. You are Artyom, born in the last days before the fire, but raised underground. Having never ventured beyond the city limits, one fateful event sparks a desperate mission to the heart of the Metro system, to warn the remnants of mankind of a terrible impending threat. But will they even listen? Rather than stand united, the factions of the Metro are locked in a struggle for the ultimate power, a doomsday device from the military vaults of D6. A civil war is stirring that could wipe humanity from the face of the earth forever.









Key Features:

· Immerse yourself in the Moscow Metro – witness one of the most atmospheric worlds in gaming brought to life on Nintendo Switch™

· Brave the horrors of the Russian apocalypse – equip your gasmask and an arsenal of hand-made weaponry as you face the threat of deadly mutants, human foes, and the terrifying environment itself

· Two campaigns, and all DLC included – Metro Redux includes two complete campaigns that combine to create one epic solo adventure, plus a further 10 hours of bonus content. Two unique Play Styles and Ranger Mode add hours more replayability!

· Two unique Play Styles : ‘Spartan’ and ‘Survival’ – approach the campaign as a slow burn Survival Horror , or tackle it with the combat skills of a Spartan Ranger in these two unique modes

Those who prefer digital games will be able to download both games individually through the Nintendo eShop.