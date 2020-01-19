Metro Redux Switch to Run at Locked 30FPS/720p in Portable Mode and Up to 1080p Docked

The resolution and framerate of the upcoming Metro Redux Switch port have been revealed.

After months of speculation, publisher Deep Silver and developer 4A Games finally announced Metro Redux for the Nintendo Switch last week. Like the PS4 and Xbox One versions of the title, Metro Redux on the Switch includes both Metro 2033 and Metro Last Light alongside all DLC for the titles.

While the official press release contained detailed information about the content of the game and availability, additional technical details about the Switch port were absent. Many of you might be interested in Redux’s framerate and resolution on Nintendo’s hybrid platform, and as such, we reached out to distributor Koch Media.

We received word back from our contact and are happy to share that Metro Redux will run at a locked 30FPS in 720p in portable mode. While docked, the game will render in up to 1080p resolution, which suggests that the game will use dynamic rendering based on system load.

The original version of Metro 2033 and Last Light ran at 30FPS in 720p on both the PS3 and Xbox 360. 2014’s re-releases on the PS4 and Xbox One, bundled as Metro Redux, ran at 60FPS in 1080p on PS4 and 912p on Xbox One.

Based on the above mentioned details, we’re looking at a Switch port that fits in between the original Xbox/360 and current-gen versions of the shooters.

Metro Redux releases for the Nintendo Switch on February 28.

Metro Redux Switch Key features Key Features: Immerse yourself in the Moscow Metro – witness one of the most atmospheric worlds in gaming brought to life on Nintendo Switch™

Brave the horrors of the Russian apocalypse – equip your gasmask and an arsenal of hand-made weaponry as you face the threat of deadly mutants, human foes, and the terrifying environment itself

Two campaigns, and all DLC included – Metro Redux includes two complete campaigns that combine to create one epic solo adventure, plus a further 10 hours of bonus content. Two unique Play Styles and Ranger Mode add hours more replayability!

Two unique Play Styles : ‘Spartan’ and ‘Survival’ – approach the campaign as a slow burn Survival Horror , or tackle it with the combat skills of a Spartan Ranger in these two unique modes https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KwCRYTVxIpg&feature=youtu.be