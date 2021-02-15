Metro Exodus PC Enhanced Edition Announced With NVIDIA DLSS 2.0 Support and More; Playstation 5, Xbox Series X|S Upgrade Detailed

A new Metro Exodus edition, called Metro Exodus PC Enhanced Edition, will be coming this week, featuring new features like NVIDIA DLSS 2.0 support and more.

This new edition of the game, which will be released sometime this Spring, will also come with improved ray tracing support, as the developer decided to radically overhaul their proprietary engine to bring a full ray traced experience.

When Metro Exodus released two years ago, it was one of the first games to feature Ray Tracing (on high-end PC only) thanks to NVIDIA’s new RTX series of graphics cards, although we still utilized many more traditional rendering techniques for console and older PC graphics cards.

But with Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 consoles offering Ray Tracing support, we took the decision to radically overhaul our proprietary 4A Engine and realise our ambitions for a fully Ray Traced experience on next gen consoles and high-end PC.

Metro Exodus PC Enhanced Edition is meant to take advantage of high-end PC hardware and the upgrade is so extensive that a ray tracing capable GPU will be the minimum GPU requirement.

For PC players, we’re taking advantage of our new Fully Ray Traced Lighting Pipeline and the latest GPU-capable hardware from NVIDIA and AMD to offer the ultimate Ray Traced experience – the Metro Exodus PC Enhanced Edition. This upgrade is so extensive, it will require a Ray Tracing capable GPU as the minimum spec, and we will need to deliver this version as a separate product – it is not a simple ‘patch’ to the base game – instead it will be offered as an extra entitlement to all existing Metro Exodus PC players. The PC Enhanced Edition will offer additional Ray Tracing features, including Advanced Ray Traced Reflections and support for DLSS 2.0 on NVIDIA hardware, which offers sharper image details and increased framerates and display resolutions.

Deep Silver and 4A Games have also announced the first details of the Metro Exodus PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S upgrade. The game will run at 4K, 60 FPS on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, featuring ray tracing global illumination and Ray Traced Emissive Lighting. Load times will be reduced, and platform-specific features will be implemented, such as spatial audio, haptics feedback on PlayStation 5 and latency improvements on Xbox Series X and S.

Metro Exodus will run at 4K / 60FPS with full Ray Traced lighting throughout on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. The base game and DLC expansions will feature both our ground-breaking Ray Traced Global Illumination (RTGI) and the Ray Traced Emissive Lighting techniques pioneered in The Two Colonels expansion across all content. The next gen consoles will benefit from dramatically reduced loading times thanks to our use of their SSD storage optimizations, boast 4K texture packs, and a range of platform specific features including spatial audio and controller latency improvements on Xbox, and support for the haptic features of the PlayStation 5 Dual Sense controller – anyone who’s frantically tried to pump up the pressure on their Tikhar in the middle of a pitched battle will be able to imagine the kind of thing we’re aiming for! We’re targeting 1080p on Xbox Series S, with framerate still to be determined as we continue to optimize for this hardware, but the other benefits above will apply, including full Ray Traced lighting throughout.

Metro Exodus PC Enhanced Edition and the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S upgrade will be released this year. We will let you know more about their release date as soon as possible, so stay tuned for all the latest news.