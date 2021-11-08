Metal Gear Solid 2, 3 Are Being Removed From Digital Storefronts Due to Licensing Issues

Metal Gear Solid 2 and Metal Gear Solid 3 are getting removed from all digital storefronts today due to licensing issues.

Today, Konami confirmed that the two entries in the series will be removed from the PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, Nintendo 3DS digital stores as well as from GOG due to the expiration of the license for select historical footage included in the two games. The Japanese company also announced that it will work towards making the games available for purchase again in the future.

Temporary removal of METAL GEAR SOLID 2 and METAL GEAR SOLID 3 from digital storefronts (PlayStation®3, Xbox 360, Nintendo 3DS, etc.) We are currently working on renewing the licenses for select historical archive footage used in-game, therefore, we have made the temporary decision to begin suspending the sale of MGS 2, MGS 3 and all products that include these games from digital storefronts globally starting from November 8th, 2021. We sincerely ask for your patience and understanding as we work towards making these products available for purchase once again. Thank you for your continued support of the METAL GEAR series.

The removal of the two games from digital storefronts is unfortunate, especially the removal of Metal Gear Solid 2 from GOG, as it only debuted on the store last year. The game is still available for purchase at the time of writing, so now is the time to get it before it becomes unavailable.