4K AI-Upscaled Metal Gear Solid 2 Trailer from E3 2000 Has Many Hoping for a Proper Next-Gen Remaster

Digital Foundry’s 4K AI-upscaled Metal Gear Solid 2 E3 2000 trailer has many hoping for a proper next-gen remaster of the title.

The Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty trailer that Hideo Kojima and Konami debuted during E3 2000 remains of the most iconic debut trailers in videogame history. Some claim that the trailer is a contender for the best game trailer ever created. The trailer was shown off running in real-time on PlayStation 2, and despite the technological advancements over the past 20 years, Kojima’s debut trailer remains a masterpiece.

Using recent AI-upscaling techniques, Eurogamer’s Digital Foundry has ‘remastered’ the iconic a limited edition HD DVD version of the original trailer (which was only released in Japan) using Topaz Gigapixel AI upscaling techniques. The results are impressive and we, among many, can only hope that, someday, fans of new and old can somehow relive this Metal Gear experience through a proper next-gen remaster.

Check out Digital Foundry’s 4K AI-upscaled Metal Gear Solid 2 E3 2000 trailer down below:

Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty was officially released for PlayStation 2 back in 2001. The game is a direct sequel to 1998’s Metal Gear Solid and the fourth game in the Metal Gear series. An expanded version of the game containing new story-based missions, additional missions, and 350 VR missions, Metal Gear Solid 2: Substance, was released for PC and the original Xbox back in 2002 alongside a PS2 version somewhat later.

Metal Gear Solid 2: Substance also enjoys a wealth of additional elements, via the addition of all-new ‘Snake Tale’ missions, and over 500 alternative and VR-based segments. The former allows the user to control Snake in scenarios faced by Raiden in the original Sons of Liberty adventure, adding a fresh twist to the game. The VR levels are devised as a series of challenges, wherein the player must put Snake’s stealth skills and Raiden’s mastery of weaponry to good use in a series of computer-generated tasks. Featuring an unmatched level of aesthetic detail and truly innovative gameplay, Metal Gear Solid 2: Substance is famed for its incredible depth and innovative gameplay.

Back in 2011, Konami released an HD Edition of the title for PS3 and Xbox 360. A vita port was released a year later. The console versions of this HD version run at 720p resolution and a widescreen aspect ratio. The title was also released as part of the Metal Gear Solid HD Collection.