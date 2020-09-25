Metal Gear, Metal Gear Solid and Metal Gear Solid 2: Substance Are Now Available On GOG

Metal Gear, Metal Gear Solid, and Metal Gear Solid 2: Substance are now available for purchase on PC via GOG.

Following the games' rating in Taiwan, the three entries in the popular series created by Hideo Kojima have been released today on GOG. The Konami Collector's Series: Castlevania & Contra has also been released, featuring the first three entries in the Castlevania series and the first two Contra games.

As the games have just been released, it's not yet clear if they are identical to the original PC releases or if they have been enhanced in any way. Reports suggest that the GOG release of Metal Gear Solid is the original port from 1999, so it remains to be seen if this is the same for MGS2: Substance. The description on the store's page doesn't really reveal anything new regarding the port, as it only lists the additional content that's exclusive to it over the vanilla release.

Solid Snake returns in Metal Gear Solid 2® Substance, the ultimate edition of Metal Gear Solid ® 2: Sons of Liberty, with all-new game modes, hidden characters, and storylines. Top-secret weapons technology is being mysteriously transported under cover of an oil tanker to an unknown location. Armed with an arsenal of new weapons, supplies and stealth maneuvers, it's up to Snake to infiltrate the transport and keep this deadly weapon of mass destruction from falling into the wrong hands! 350 VR missions and 150 alternative missions - SUBSTANCE Exclusive

Play through 5 new Snake tales involving Solid Snake - SUBSTANCE Exclusive

Unlock new playable characters and game modes - SUBSTANCE Exclusive

Contains the entire Metal Gear Solid®2: Sons of Liberty game plus the debut of the Casting Theater and Boss Survival mode - SUBSTANCE Exclusive

Utilize stealth and infiltration methods, such as diving somersaults, hanging from ledges and using disguises.

Fully interactive environment where bullets pierce steam pipes, smoke reveals laser beams and wet shoes leave footprints

Powerful musical score composed by Harry Gregson - Williams (Armageddon, The Rock)

