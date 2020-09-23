Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2: Substance Rated for PC in Taiwan

Metal Gear, Metal Gear Solid, and Metal Gear Solid 2: Substance have been rated for a PC release.

As reported today by Gematsu, the three entries in the popular series have been recently rated in Taiwan for a PC release. The accompanying images seem to suggest that they will be rereleases of the older ports and not remakes.

The Konami Collector’s Series: Castlevania and Contra has also been rated. The collection includes the first three Castlevania games as well as Contra and Super Contra.

Today's ratings have pretty much confirmed that yesterday's rumors regarding these ports were indeed right. Metal Gear Solid and its sequel have been released on PC years back, but they are currently not playable on modern systems without fan-made fixes, so it will be nice to experience these excellent stealth games in all their glory once again.

Guide Solid Snake, an elite government agent, through this tense cinematic saga as he attempts to regain control of a nuclear weapons base from terrorist hands. Lightly armed and facing an army of foes, you must stay silent and in the shadows to avoid direct enemy contact as enemies intelligently react to sight and sound.

The Metal Gear Solid new PC ports have yet to be confirmed officially, but now that they have been rated, an announcement is sure to come in the near future.