Meta Quest is the New Name for Oculus Quest, Will Drop Facebook Login Requirements Next Year

Today has been a big day for Facebook as they have introduced several new concepts, technologies, and their new name Meta. However, another astonishing thing that took place today is the company's decision to drop the Oculus branding, and not just that, the company has also dropped the Facebook login requirement from Quest headsets, including the Oculus Quest 2. The new name is going to be Meta Quest.

Meta is Making Massive Changes to Oculus Quest, First Being the Name Change to Meta Quest and Removal of Facebook Login Requirements

This was announced in a blog post shared on Facebook. As per Facebook Reality Labs VP Andrew Bosworth, the rebranding to Meta will affect the company and its many users going forward, including returning the Oculus branding in 2022.

Facebook’s New Name is ‘Meta’

For this reason, we're simplifying our brand architecture and shifting away from the Oculus brand. Starting in early 2022, you'll start to see the shift from Oculus Quest from Facebook to Meta Quest and Oculus App to Meta Quest App over time.

With the change in branding, we are also hoping towards new hardware for the headsets, but we have to wait and see just what Facebook or Meta has in stores.

In addition, Meta's push toward including everything in the metaverse means that mandatory Facebook login on Quest headsets will also go away in 2022.

During the Connect 2021 conference, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg talked about how they are "working on making it so you can log into Quest with an account other than your personal Facebook account." Meta will also be testing this with work accounts first and then moving to personal accounts later down the road.

Do you think the name change is wise if they have taken things a bit too far? Let us know your thoughts.