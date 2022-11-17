MAXSUN’s GeForce RTX 4080 iCraft Graphics Card Features Anime-Theme & Costs More Than An RTX 4090

There's a new anime card around the block from our favorite anime-themed manufacturer, Maxsun, the GeForce RTX 4080 iCraft.

MAXSUN's Latest Anime-Theme Graphics Card Is The GeForce RTX 4080 iCraft & It Costs More Than An RTX 4090

The MAXSUN GeForce RTX 4080 iCraft is the follow-up to the iconic MAXSUN RTX 30 iCraft series of graphics cards which feature triple-slot and triple-fan design. This card makes MAXSUN the second manufacturer to offer anime-theme RTX 40 series cards with the other one being GALAX who offers the anime theme on their Boomstar series custom models. There's also Yeston but they have yet to unveil their own anime design.

So talking about the card itself, the graphics card goes a bit light on the design with a clean & glossy white colored shroud with a trio of white-colored fans, each fan offering 11 blades & RGB-LEDs in a X-shaped pattern. The card comes in a 2.5-slot design versus the 3-slot design on the RTX 3080 that should be a bonus for many PC builders.

The main attraction of the MAXSUN GeForce RTX 4080 iCraft graphics card is on its back which has an 'Enchantment Heart Princess' cover on it. You retain lighting on the backplate, sides, and front of the card but ARGB makes it just a whole lot better if you want your PC to bling and stand out from the rest in the aesthetics department.

2 of 9

Since these cards are mostly aimed at the APAC region, you won't be able to get hands-on these cards unless you pay extra for shipping. The cards feature the anime character on the packaging and on the backplate of the card itself. The MAXSUN GeForce RTX 4080 iCraft is listed for 11999 RMB or $1687 US. That is more than the MSRP of the RTX 4090 which starts at $1599 US. So unless you really want a waifu anime-themed card, paying this much for an RTX 4080 makes no sense at all.

News Source: Videocardz