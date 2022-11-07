Massive Fallout 4 HD Texture Pack Overhauls All Textures Within the Main Game and Its Expansions

A massive Fallout 4 HD texture pack has been released, which overhauls all of the game’s textures.

Created by modder ‘luxor8071’, this HD texture pack weighs in at 43GB and packs ten thousand of overhauled textures for vanilla Fallout 4 and all expansions. It’s an impressive package, for sure, and one that Fallout 4 fans will surely appreciate.

“Fallout 4 HD Overhaul 2k is providing new and improved HD Textures”, the modder writes. “Replaces ten thousands of textures all over the World of Fallout 4 and its DLCs. To complete the whole new look, I handpicked other textures from the HD Texture Pack, improved, and added them.

‘luxor8071’ adds, “FO4 HD Overhaul is fully integrated into the original ba2 Texture Files. No additional HD Texture Packs are necessary. This ensures better performance and shorter loading times.”

We’ve included some screenshots of the mod in action down below:

2 of 9

Those interested can download the new Fallout 4 HD Texture Pack from Nexusmods here. Please note that the package comes in fifteen different parts, and the modder has also included an optional pack for Level of Detail and debris ground tiles.

Fallout 4 is available globally now for PC and consoles. The game was released back in 2015 and has since received several expansions. Here's what we wrote about the game in our review upon launch:

The main quest is also somewhat of a mixed bag, even though I found the first part to be quite interesting which made me eager to see the rest of it. There are four main factions in Fallout 4: the Minutemen, the Institute, the Railroad and the Brotherhood of Steel. You can join and stay with all of them for a while, which is nice as it provides some measure of perspective regarding their objectives and ideologies. I've also appreciated that none of them (save perhaps for the Minutemen, who are basically a Commonwealth people's militia) can be defined as truly evil or good, as there are a lot of gray areas in all cases.

However, after a certain battle fought by all the factions at once, everything becomes a lot more confusing. At that point, you basically need to choose one of the factions, but the repercussions are underwhelming to say the least. In my case, I chose to side with the Minutemen which turned the Institute hostile; at the same time, though, the Brotherhood of Steel remained in a sort of limbo where no faction NPCs acknowledged my choice.