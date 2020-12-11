Mass Effect Teaser Trailer Hints at a Direct Sequel to BioWare’s Original Trilogy

There were persistent rumors BioWare was going to show something at The Game Awards 2020, although we didn’t know exactly what it would be. Well, the show has now wrapped, and what we got was a brief, but tantalizing teaser trailer for the next game in the Mass Effect franchise. While the new trailer doesn’t contain much information, it does strongly hint we’re going to be getting a direct sequel to the original Mass Effect Trilogy, rather than another narrative tangent like Mass Effect: Andromeda.

The teaser starts with a journey through space, as various voices recount events from the ME universe’s history. We then catch a glimpse of somebody walking over the surface of a frozen planet, who then picks up a piece of debris with the N7 logo on it. The camera then pans up, and seems our mystery figure is none other than Liara from the first three Mass Effect games, strongly implying the new game will once again be set in the Milky Way. You can check out the new teaser for yourself, below.

As we reported last month, BioWare’s Casey Hudson (who has since left the company) confirmed Mass Effect: Legendary Edition and an all-new Mass Effect are on the way.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition will include single-player base content and DLC from ME, ME2, and ME3, plus promo weapons, armors, and packs – all remastered and optimized for 4k Ultra HD. It will be available in Spring 2021 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC, with forward compatibility and targeted enhancements on Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5. More information to come in the new year! Meanwhile here at BioWare, a veteran team has been hard at work envisioning the next chapter of the ME universe. We are in early stages on the project and can’t say any more just yet, but we’re looking forward to sharing our vision for where we’ll be going next.

After posting the new teaser trailer, BioWare confirmed the next ME is in the early stages of development...

Get a sneak peek at a new chapter... @BioWare is now in early production on the next #MassEffect! pic.twitter.com/dPxS6zHRmx — Mass Effect (@masseffect) December 11, 2020

So, what do you think? Excited for the next Mass Effect following that teaser? Or are you skeptical given BioWare's recent history?