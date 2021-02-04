Early Mass Effect Mass Effect Legendary Edition Comparison Video Shows ‘Massive’ Improvement Over The Original Versions
An early Mass Effect Legendary Edition comparison video has surfaced online, comparing the upcoming remastered collection to the original versions of the trilogy.
Earlier this week, EA and Bioware finally revealed the release date for the highly-anticipated remastered Mass Effect collection for PC and consoles. Alongside this announcement, a quite stunning new trailer was released, showing off the enhanced collection remastered in 4K resolution. We were already impressed by the new trailer, but the differences between the original games and the Legendary Collection really become more clear when directly compared.
Check out the early new Mass Effect Legendary Edition comparison video (courtesy of YouTuber ‘Cycu1’) down below, and judge for yourself.
Mass Effect Legendary Edition releases globally on May 14 for PC, PS5/PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One. Aside from offering enhanced visuals, the collection will include all single-player base content and over 40 DLCs from Mass Effect, Mass Effect 2, Mass Effect 3.
RELIVE THE CINEMATIC SAGA: Heart-pounding action meets gripping interactive storytelling where you decide how your unique story unfolds. Three Games – One Launcher: Play through the single-player base content and over 40 DLC from all three games, including promo weapons, armors, and packs. Remastered for a New Generation: Experience the trilogy in 4K Ultra HD with enhanced performance, visuals, and graphics, all available in HDR. Visual Improvements on All Three Games: Updates include enhanced models, shaders, FX, lighting, and depth of field.
EXPERIENCE THE LEGEND OF SHEPARD: Create and customize your own character, from appearance and skills to a personalized arsenal then lead your elite recon squad across a galaxy in turmoil. New Shepard Customizations: With improved hair, makeup, eye color and skin tones you can create your Shepard in a unified character creator with all options available across the full trilogy, or choose to play as the iconic Femshep from Mass Effect 3 now available in all titles. Gameplay Enhancements for the First Mass Effect™ Game: Enjoy improved aiming and weapons balance, SFX, input/controls, squad behavior, cover behavior, and gameplay cameras.
REFLECT ON YOUR CHOICES: Your choices seamlessly travel from one game to the next. Each decision you make will control the outcome of every mission, every relationship, every battle – and even the fate of the galaxy itself. Performance Mode Options: Supports ultra-high refresh rates on PC, and offers a choice between ""Favorite Quality"" for increased resolution or ""Favor Framerate"" to boost your FPS on consoles.
