Mass Effect Legendary Edition Retailer Leaks Point to a March Release Date

After many months of rumors, BioWare finally announced Mass Effect Legendary Edition as part of last year’s N7 Day celebration, but sadly, they’ve yet to provide hungry fans with a release date. We know the remastered collection of the original Mass Effect Trilogy arrives sometime this spring, but a specific day has yet to be narrowed down. Well, it seems a handful of retailers may have let the cat out of the bag.

According to both the Singaporean site Shopitree and the Indonesian game store GSShop, Mass Effect Legendary Edition is launching on March 12. You can check out screenshot proof below, just in case either retailer decides to erase evidence of their little slipup.

Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond Review – VR With Heart





Now, of course, retailers make mistakes sometimes, but two stores from different countries making the exact same error? That seems pretty unlikely. And hey, a March release would play into that Q1/Q2 spring release date BioWare has promised. That said, you should still take this with a grain of salt until we get official confirmation from EA or BioWare.

Haven’t been keeping up with Mass Effect: Legendary Edition? Here’s a bit more detail on what to expect from the remastered collection…

Mass Effect Legendary Edition will include single-player base content and DLC from Mass Effect, Mass Effect 2, and Mass Effect 3, plus promo weapons, armors, and packs - all remastered and optimized for 4k Ultra HD. It will be available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC, with forward compatibility and targeted enhancements on Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5. More information to come in the new year!

So, what are your thoughts on all of this? Is the Mass Effect Legendary Edition March 12 release date the real deal? Are you looking forward to the collection or are you afraid this will be the next in a long series of stumbles from BioWare?