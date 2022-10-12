Menu
Company

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered v1.1011.1.0 Patch Introduces NVIDIA DLSS 3 Support and More

Francesco De Meo
Oct 12, 2022, 08:41 AM EDT
Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered

A new Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered patch is now live for the PC version of the game, introducing support for NVIDIA DLSS 3 and more.

Alongside introducing support for the new version of NVIDIA's upscaling tech, which can only be used with RTX 4000 series GPUs, the new 1.1011.1.0 patch also addresses a couple of issues, such as crashing issues occurring on some hardware configurations with very high ray tracing settings. Thanks to DLSS 3, users can achieve amazing performance with RTX on, compared to DLSS 2 with RTX off, as showcased by NVIDIA a few weeks ago.

Related StoryFrancesco De Meo
Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered Patch v1.1006.0.0 Introduces Intel XeSS Support, Updates AMD FSR to 2.1

Today we are adding support for NVIDIA DLSS 3 to Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered. This technology for GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs combines DLSS Super Resolution, DLSS Frame Generation and NVIDIA Reflex to boost your frame rate. We also plan to make latency reducing technology NVIDIA Reflex available to other RTX GPU users with a future patch.

This update also addresses an issue that would make cutscenes in the game slow down when no audio device was detected, or when an audio device was removed. The patch also contains a fix for a crash that could occur on some hardware configurations when using Very High ray-tracing settings.

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered v1.1011.1.0 Release Notes

  • Added NVIDIA DLSS 3 support for GeForce RTX 40 GPUs.
  • Fixed an issue that would make cutscenes slow down when no audio device was detected.
  • Fixed a crash that could occur on some hardware configurations when using Very High ray-tracing settings.

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered is now available on PC and PlayStation 5 worldwide.

Developed by Insomniac Games in collaboration with Marvel, and optimized for PC by Nixxes Software, Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered on PC introduces an experienced Peter Parker who’s fighting big crime and iconic villains in Marvel’s New York. At the same time, he’s struggling to balance his chaotic personal life and career while the fate of Marvel’s New York rests upon his shoulders.

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:29
F1 2022 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:31
Cyberpunk 2077 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset + Psycho Raytracing | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:34
A Plague Tale 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:39
Microsoft Flight Simulator 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:51
Enemies 4K Tech Demo with NVIDIA RTX 4090 | DLSS 3 + RT + Unity Engine
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
Filter videos by
Order