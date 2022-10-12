Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered v1.1011.1.0 Patch Introduces NVIDIA DLSS 3 Support and More

A new Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered patch is now live for the PC version of the game, introducing support for NVIDIA DLSS 3 and more.

Alongside introducing support for the new version of NVIDIA's upscaling tech, which can only be used with RTX 4000 series GPUs, the new 1.1011.1.0 patch also addresses a couple of issues, such as crashing issues occurring on some hardware configurations with very high ray tracing settings. Thanks to DLSS 3, users can achieve amazing performance with RTX on, compared to DLSS 2 with RTX off, as showcased by NVIDIA a few weeks ago.

Today we are adding support for NVIDIA DLSS 3 to Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered. This technology for GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs combines DLSS Super Resolution, DLSS Frame Generation and NVIDIA Reflex to boost your frame rate. We also plan to make latency reducing technology NVIDIA Reflex available to other RTX GPU users with a future patch.

This update also addresses an issue that would make cutscenes in the game slow down when no audio device was detected, or when an audio device was removed. The patch also contains a fix for a crash that could occur on some hardware configurations when using Very High ray-tracing settings.

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered v1.1011.1.0 Release Notes

Added NVIDIA DLSS 3 support for GeForce RTX 40 GPUs.

Fixed an issue that would make cutscenes slow down when no audio device was detected.

Fixed a crash that could occur on some hardware configurations when using Very High ray-tracing settings.

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered is now available on PC and PlayStation 5 worldwide.

Developed by Insomniac Games in collaboration with Marvel, and optimized for PC by Nixxes Software, Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered on PC introduces an experienced Peter Parker who’s fighting big crime and iconic villains in Marvel’s New York. At the same time, he’s struggling to balance his chaotic personal life and career while the fate of Marvel’s New York rests upon his shoulders.