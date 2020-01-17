Iron Man VR Will be Flying Our Way Later Than Expected

And the game delays keep on coming. Marvel’s Iron Man VR may not be as hotly-anticipated as Cyberpunk 2077 or the Final Fantasy VII remake, but the PlayStation VR exclusive is still one of the biggest titles coming out in the first couple months of 2020. Or at least it was. Iron Man VR developer Camouflaj has announced they’re going to be spending a few extra months polishing up Tony Stark’s armor.

In order to deliver on our vision and meet the high expectations of our amazing community, we’ve made the difficult decision to move Marvel’s Iron Man VR to a May 15, 2020 release. We truly appreciate your patience and understanding. You’ll be hearing from us again soon! — Camouflaj (@Camouflaj) January 17, 2020

That’s a shame, but hopefully the game will benefit from the extra time in the oven. Iron Man VR isn’t just a quick tech demo – Camouflaj have promised a full-fledged, non-linear game that lets you test out all of Tony Stark’s powers. Here’s the game’s official description…

Tony Stark has retired from making weapons and instead creates technology used to battle evil as Iron Man. After several years as a world-famous Super Hero, Tony is attacked by the mysterious Ghost, a hacker and anti-corporate activist who repurposes old Stark Industries weapons. In her efforts to topple his empire, Ghost attacks Stark’s corporate locations around the world, leading to ever-escalating stakes and a final showdown. Key features: Using two PlayStation Move motion controllers fire up Iron Man’s Repulsor Jets and blast into the skies with an arsenal of iconic Iron Man gear at your fingertips.

Face off against one of Iron Man’s greatest foes in high stakes, action-packed battles.

Upgrade tech in Tony Stark’s garage to customize Iron Man’s sleek armor and awesome abilities.

Marvel’s Iron Man VR will now touch down PSVR on May 15.