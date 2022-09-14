Menu
PS VR2 Impressions Offer a Closer Look at the Hardware and RE Village, Horizon VR Games

Nathan Birch
Sep 14, 2022, 17:48 PM EDT
PS VR2 PlayStation VR2

Sony’s next generation of virtual reality technology isn’t far away, as the PlayStation VR2 is confirmed to be launching in early 2013, and some previews for the new headset have begun to emerge. Eurogamer’s preview provides a better look at the sleek new hardware itself, which is described as light and comfortable. We also get a walkthrough on how setting up customized play areas and eye tracking is done. Overall, it seems Eurogamer was impressed, comparing the difference between PS VR1 to PS VR2 to the leap from standard def gaming to HD. You can check out Eurogamer’s full preview, below.

In addition to the hardware itself, Eurogamer and the PlayStation Blog provide new details and b-roll for various PS VR2 titles, including Resident Evil Village VR and Horizon Call of the Mountain. Resident Evil Village VR is basically what it says on the tin – Capcom’s 2021 action-horror title in VR, more or less intact. The visuals look impressive and players are able to interact with things in a more hands-on way.

As for Horizon Call of the Mountain, it’s also a visual stunner, and more ambitious in terms of gameplay and interactivity. The game allows players to engage in combat with their bow, climb ropes and cliffs, swim, and get around using gesture-based movement. There also look to be a lot of little touches, like being able to dip your hand in a stream while taking a boat ride. Two other PS VR2 title being showcased by Sony, The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2 and Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – Enhanced Edition look more like your typical current-gen VR experiences, but Resident Evil Village and Horizon Call of the Mountain both appear to push the tech forward in impressive ways.

As mentioned, PlayStation VR2 launches in early 2023. You can check out the new headset’s basic specs here and some more detail of its unique features like see-through view and the broadcast feature here.

