Marvel’s Avengers Upcoming Hero Additions Revealed Through Datamine

This past weekend, PC players had the chance to try Marvel's Avengers for the first time during the beta. As often is the case, some enterprising gamers were able to find ways to discover yet-to-be-announced things. For example, we got to check out the full breadth of the skill trees and skins for both Captain America and Thor.

Now, Reddit user '6plus4equals52' posted a list of unannounced hero additions that were found through datamining.

Ant-Man

Wasp

Vision

Black Panther

Dr. Strange

Falcon

Mar-Vell

Mockingbird

Quake

Winter Soldier

Scarlet Witch

Captain Marvel

Kate Bishop

She-Hulk

War Machine

That's certainly a lot of potential new characters, though admittedly some of them (Kate Bishop, She-Hulk, War Machine) would likely be very close to existing heroes (Hawkeye, due to be added shortly after launch, Hulk and Iron-Man, respectively) in terms of power sets and playability. On the other hand, given that Marvel's Avengers by default doesn't allow the selection of two Hulk characters for example, this would be a nice workaround.

Of course, there's also Spider-Man, coming to Marvel's Avengers in March 2021 - but only on PlayStation platforms.

Next weekend, the beta will be open on all platforms, allowing Marvel fans to get their hands on the highly awaited game ahead of the September 4th launch.