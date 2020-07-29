Marvel’s Avengers Reveals Hawkeye, Who Has His Own Story Separate from the Main Campaign

Marvel’s Avengers has already confirmed a pretty solid lineup of playable characters, including Iron Man, Thor, Hulk, Captain America, Black Widow, and Ms. Marvel, but that isn’t the end. Today during a new Avenger War Table stream, Crystal Dynamics revealed the game’s first free post-launch hero – Hawkeye. The fan-favorite archer will come with his own set of story missions, separate from the main campaign, which will be playable solo or co-op. You can check out a quick teaser for Hawkeye, below.

Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age S – Definitive Edition Confirmed For PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One

Marvel’s Avengers’ version of Hawkeye will be heavily inspired by the critically-acclaimed Matt Fraction-David Aja comic book run from 2012 to 2015…

You asked for him, and we're thrilled to bring him to you. When we started working on Hawkeye, the first thing we did was find the best comics and pull ideas that would best fit into our post A-Day universe. One of our favorite runs is writer Matt Fraction and artist David Aja's "My Life as a Weapon," and we've taken some exciting ideas from it.

In addition to Hawkeye, Crystal Dynamics also hinted three more post-launch characters are on their way to Marvel’s Avengers. Who those additional heroes might be is unknown, but I suspect the game will stick to characters we’ve seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so names like Ant-Man, Black Panther, Captain Marvel, and Doctor Strange are probably most likely.

Some new details about the upcoming Marvel’s Avengers beta have also been revealed. Players will get a chance to try out four heroes -- Iron Man, Hulk, Black Widow, and Ms. Marvel. The game’s prologue, two additional story missions, and a variety of co-op challenges will be included. Watch some footage from the beta, below.

As previously announced, the beta will run throughout August, with different start dates depending on what platform you’re playing on and whether you’ve pre-ordered…

August 7 – PS4 pre-order Beta access begins.

August 14 – Xbox One and PC pre-order beta access begins, PS4 open beta also begins.

August 21 - Open beta across all platforms begins.

Marvel’s Avengers will arrive on PC, Xbox One, and PS4 on September 4. The game is also coming to Xbox Series X and PS5. Are you more excited now that you know Hawkeye is on the way?