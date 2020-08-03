Marvel’s Avengers Is Getting ‘Raid-like’ Content Weeks After Launch

During a recent Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything) session, two lead developers at Crystal Dynamics answered several questions about Marvel's Avengers, the upcoming game due to launch in early September.

To begin with, Philippe Therien (War Zones Director) revealed that Marvel's Avengers will indeed get 'raid-like' content not too long after its initial release.

You will see some variety in the beta but the very long Warzones are not part of the Beta. Dropzones are roughly 10 minutes, Warzone missions vary between 15-30minutes and Villain sectors can swing up or down depending on how your team is at tackling the bosses but i would imagine you will spend a good 30mins in those. Our equivalent of raids can certainly take 1-2 hours depending on the team and things like Hives vary depending on their size. The first raid-like content we have (I use that word because we have a cooler word for our game) is going to be very close to launch, like not months close, weeks close but we are finalizing the date now. I think we will showcase it in one of the next news beats so I'm hoping you guys get a preview of it and then get to play it just a few short weeks after. We are also already working on more of them.

Following up on the post-launch plans for Marvel's Avengers, Therien added:

We are finalizing those details but post-launch content will be delivered at varying frequencies, I don't want to promise anything until it's announced but we have ideas for Weekly/Monthly and longer term content drops. We will give you some updates on that soon as it's all final and approved.

A big part of the content additions will be comprised of new heroes, such as the recently unveiled Hawkeye. On this topic, Therien stated:

Our goal is to create heroes that bring something new to the table but don't dramatically alter the power curve in a way where the older heroes' become outdated. As far as storytelling goes, we are going to focus stories around the new heroes meeting up with the Avengers so our strategy is to treat past heroes' as the Avengers team rather than trying to focus too much on narrow silos of stories. However, it doesn't mean we won't have interactions between new heroes and existing Avengers, that's something we are super passionate about!

Marvel's Avengers is out on September 4th for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia. The game will also be a launch title for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.