Maneater Is Coming to Next-Gen with 4K@60FPS, Ray Tracing; PC to Get That in Early 2021

Maneater, the 'ShARkPG' released earlier this year by Tripwire Interactive, is coming to next-generation consoles at launch after over one million units sold to date. The game will run at 4K and 60 FPS on Xbox Series X with ray tracing enabled, while the Xbox Series S is also getting increased graphical fidelity and frame rate, according to the press release. The haptics feedback capabilities of the PlayStation 5's DualSense controller will be used as well.

The PC version (currently still only available through the Epic Games store) is also getting 'next-gen updates', but only in early 2021 for some reason. More information on these enhancements will be shared in the coming months.

Maneater Review – Rough Waters Ahead

If you're looking for more about how Maneater actually plays, look no further than our review, where Nate scored the game six out of ten.