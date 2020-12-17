A major Cyberpunk 2077 patch is said to arrive next week on December 21, according to an internal GameStop memo.

Much has been said and written about the troubled release of one of the most anticipated titles of 2020. Numerous consumers who’ve bought the game are asking for refunds due to bugs, glitches, and the overall state of the game on both the base PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. CD Projekt Red recently addressed the situation in a conference call in which it apologized for the messy console versions. In addition, the developer said that unsatisfied players could opt for a refund, although Sony and Microsoft are reportedly denying these refunds.

“First of all, we would like to start by apologizing to you for not showing Cyberpunk 2077 on base last-gen consoles before it premiered and, in consequence, not allowing you to make a more informed decision about your purchase”, CD Projekt Red wrote. “We should have paid more attention to making it play better on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.”

As for patches, the developer promised that updates are inbound to address the apparent issues that players have been reporting. “Second, we will fix bugs and crashes, and improve the overall experience. The first round of updates has just been released and the next one is coming within the next 7 days.”

The exact release date of this new update hasn’t been shared just yet, but as reported by VICE, a major patch is said to release on December 21. Apparently, GameStop employees passed on an internal memo to VICE, which claims that this update will be a “major fix”.

We’ve included this memo down below, as per VICE:

"The following message is sent on behalf of our partners at CD Projekt Red." "CDP will issue a patch on 12/21 that should be a major fix to address customers' concerns about Cyberpunk 2077. If customers are still unhappy and want to return their product, they should be directed to send an email to: helpmerefund@cdprojektred.com for reimbursement directions and refunds issued directly from CDP. The complete CDP message to Cyberpunk customers can be found here: https://en.cdprojektred.com/news/important-update/"

CD Projekt Red has yet to comment on the memo.

Cyberpunk 2077 is available globally now across PC, consoles, and Stadia.