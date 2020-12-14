CD PROJEKT RED Apologizes for Cyberpunk 2077 PS4/XB1 Performance, Promises Patches Are Inbound

Cyberpunk 2077 had a great launch in terms of sales, with CD PROJEKT RED revealing how the game registered over eight million pre-orders and recouped all of its development and marketing costs just with digital pre-orders.

The game was also well received overall on PC, Google Stadia, and next-generation consoles. The same can't be said about the original PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles, though, where the current version of Cyberpunk 2077 really is only a shadow of the experience available on more powerful platforms.

This morning, CD PROJEKT RED posted a letter of apology for the performance of Cyberpunk 2077 on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on the game's official Twitter account. The letter, signed by Marcin Iwinski (Co-Founder and Joint CEO), Adam Kiciński (President and Joint CEO), Adam Badowski (Head of Studio and Game Director for Cyberpunk 2077), Michal Nowakowski (VP of Business Development), Piotr Nielubowicz (Chief Financial Officer), and Piotr Karwowski (Member of the Board), also reveals that a new Cyberpunk 2077 patch containing various fixes will drop next week, with two additional big ones inbound in January and February 2021. Last but not least, an email address has been set up to help console gamers refund the game if they so wish.

Dear gamers, First of all, we would like to start by apologizing to you for not showing Cyberpunk 2077 on base last-gen consoles before it premiered and, in consequence, not allowing you to make a more informed decision about your purchase. We should have paid more attention to making it play better on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Second, we will fix bugs and crashes, and improve the overall experience. The first round of updates has just been released and the next one is coming within the next 7 days. Expect more, as we will update frequently whenever new improvements are ready. After the holidays, we'll continue working — we'll release two large patches starting with Patch #1 in January. This will be followed by Patch #2 in February. Together these should fix the most prominent problems gamers are facing on last-gen consoles. We will be informing you about the contents of each patch ahead of their release. They won't make the game on last gen look like it's running on a high-spec PC or next-gen console, but it will be closer to that experience than it is now. Finally, we would always like everyone who buys our games to be satisfied with their purchase. We would appreciate it if you would give us a chance, but if you are not pleased with the game on your console and don't want to wait for updates, you can opt to refund your copy. For copies purchased digitally, please use the refund system of PSN or Xbox respectively. For boxed versions, please first try to get a refund at the store where you bought the game. Should this not be possible, please contact us at helpmerefund@cdprojektred.com and we will do our best to help you. Starting from today, you can contact us for a week up until December 21st, 2020. PS. PC gamers will also be getting regular updates and fixes improving the game.

Needless to say, we'll keep you up to date on all these Cyberpunk 2077 fixes, be it official through patches or unofficial through mods. Stay tuned.