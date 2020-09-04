Major Apple Supplier Begins Production of Two New Apple Watch Models

A new report has been published that claims that two new Apple Watch models have entered production. Take note that the Apple Watch Series 6 is expected to be released alongside the iPhone 12 series and other products in October of this year.

Two Apple Watch Models Enter Production, To Use SiP Technology for Better Spatial Allocation

While Apple usually hosts the iPhone event in September, this time around, due to the ongoing global health crises, the company is experiencing delays. Due to delays in production and assembly, we might see the iPhone 12 launch a few weeks later than it was originally expected. Another rumor stated that there will be no Apple Watch launching in September. To this, we presume that it will launch alongside the flagship iPhone series for this year.

DigiTimes has published a new report, claiming that SiP or system-in-package technology will be high in demand next year. The publication also spills details on upcoming Apple Watch models and third-gen AirPods. The report adds that ASE, Apple's major component supplier, is preparing chips for at least two new Apple Watch models.

One of the two models will most likely be the Apple Watch Series 6 and the second one will be a low-cost version of the wearable which will replace the Apple Watch Series 3. The latter will compete against budget smartwatches in the market like Fitbit. The report suggests that the smartwatches have already entered production.

As for the SiP technology, it will be part of the third-gen AirPods which will potentially launch in the first half of 2021 as it was previously speculated. The term packaging used in SiP references to the Apple Watch where multiple chips in the product are stacked together for better spatial allocation. It is noted that the Series 6 will be one of the first smartwatches to use the technology.

Details on the two products are still pretty scarce and the final word rests with Apple, so all we can do for now is anticipate the release. We will share more details as soon as we hear it, so do stay tuned.