M2 Pro With 19-Core GPU Is Only 12 Percent Slower Than M1 Max, Reveals Latest Metal Benchmark

The compute performance benchmark leak of the M2 Pro running in the latest Mac mini revealed that it is significantly more powerful than the M1 Max. However, in a follow-up leak, we can see that things change in the GPU department, but not by much, because the M2 Pro GPU is only 12 percent slower than the one running in the M1 Max.

M1 Max has five more GPU cores than the M2 Pro, which is why it performs slightly faster

In the Geekbench 5 Metal test, where certain tests are run to gauge the performance of a GPU, the M2 Pro obtains a score of 52,792. The model identifier is shown as Mac14,12, indicating that it is the same Mac mini whose CPU performance results leaked out yesterday. These scores may also highlight that the Mac mini has a sufficient cooling solution to effectively dissipate the heat generated by the M2 Pro, so it is possible that we do not see the same results from the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro when they officially launch and get benchmarked.

As for the M1 Max, Vadim Yuryev pointed out that the version tested yesterday with a 24-core GPU obtained a score of 59,345, making it 12 percent faster than the 19-core GPU running in the M2 Pro. With such a small difference, it is evident that the M2 Pro delivers the best ‘price to performance’ ratio, which is why we will always recommend consumers to get the new Mac mini since it starts from $599 only.

Geekbench 5 Metal GPU scores of the M2 Pro

However, there are some instances where the M2 Pro Mac mini and the M1 Max Mac Studio are priced similarly, with the same amount of storage and unified RAM. In that case, we will still advise consumers to get themselves the latest Mac mini, as the 12-core CPU delivers a higher compute performance difference than the 24-core GPU belonging to the M1 Max. Then again, bear in mind that Geekbench 5 is not representative of real-world tests, so there is a possibility that the M1 Max has a more extensive, or smaller lead when compared with the M2 Pro.

Naturally, this is not the last benchmark that you will see, and we will have plenty of numbers for our readers to check out, so stay tuned.

