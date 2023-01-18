Apple’s M2 Pro Mac mini Has More CPU Cores Than The M1 Max Mac Studio And Carries The Same Price

Apple’s desktop-based Mac lineup is in a weird spot right now, especially when the company announced its new Mac mini that can be configured with up to an M2 Pro SoC. The Mac Studio will often be compared to this compact desktop now, particularly in pricing, where the M2 Pro actually sports more CPU cores than the M1 Max running in the Mac Studio. However, there are other differences, too, as you will soon find out.

On Apple’s website, both the upgraded M2 Pro Mac mini and M1 Max Mac Studio cost $1,999 and that is while offering 512GB of PCIe NVMe storage and 32GB of unified RAM. For the same price, the Mac mini features a 12-core CPU (eight performance and four power-efficiency cores), while the Mac Studio only ships with a 10-core CPU configuration. The difference is seen in the total GPU cores.

The M1 Max running in the Mac Studio has a 24-core GPU, while the Mac mini’s M2 Pro is equipped with a 19-core GPU. While running graphically intensive workloads, it will hardly be possible to witness a ‘day and night’ performance difference, but that does not mean the Mac Studio will not have an edge. Then again, the Mac Studio is also significantly bulkier than the Mac mini, which means it will be more difficult to carry around, assuming you are that kind of a user.

However, the Mac mini also has faster Wi-Fi 6E, compared to the Mac Studio’s Wi-Fi 6, while featuring the same four Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI port, a single RJ-45 Ethernet Jack, and two USB-A ports. Before we forget, the HDMI port is 2.1 compliant, so if you are one of the rare owners of an 8K monitor, you can easily hook your Mac mini to that and resume your work.

We have heard that the Mac Studio was a temporary placeholder for the upcoming Apple Silicon Mac Pro, so it will likely be replaced in the future to allow the Mac mini to cement its position in Apple’s current lineup. In any case, the prudent decision would be to pick up Apple’s compact desktop, but only if you will pick up the M2 Pro with a 12-core CPU and 19-core GPU.