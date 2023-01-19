M2 Pro Mac mini With 12-Core CPU Shines In First Benchmark Leak By Outperforming The M1 Max Comprehensively

The upgraded version of the M2 Pro Mac mini is powerful enough to beat the M1 Max SoC, according to the latest benchmark leak. The numbers you are about to see pretty much cement the fact that the compact desktop will deliver a better ‘price to performance’ ratio than the Mac Studio, which features the M1 Max for the base version.

The new M2 Pro Mac tested mini also features 16GB of unified RAM, but the main performance driver was the 12-core CPU

The single-core and multi-core results of the M2 Pro Mac mini showed up on Geekbench 5, according to the latest leak. The single-core score was 1,952, while the multi-core result was 15,013. Geekbench 5 stresses the CPU to provide information to the user on the kind of compute performance that can be delivered by the M2 Pro, and the results are impressive, even though they are not indicative of real-world performance.

Compared to the M1 Max, the SoC found in the base model of the Mac Studio and upgraded 2021 MacBook Pro versions, MacRumors reports that the silicon obtains a single-core and a multi-core score of 1,727 and 12,643, respectively. However, it should be noted that the M1 Max features a 10-core CPU, whereas the M2 Pro tested in Geekbench 5 was a 12-core part (eight performance and four energy-efficiency cores), so naturally, the differences in scores would materialize.

Geekbench 5 results of the M2 Pro Mac mini, showing both single-core and multi-core results

Also note that the device the M1 Max was tested out with 32GB of unified RAM, while the M2 Pro Mac mini features 16GB, so it is clear that having more memory does not give you an advantage in Geekbench, but in other tasks, it may serve you extremely well. Since the M1 Max can only be maxed out with a 10-core CPU, our obvious recommendation is to get the M2 Pro version of the Mac mini instead of the base Mac Studio, as both feature a $1,999 price tag with the same storage and RAM configurations.

We have yet to see how the M2 Pro SoC would perform in the new 2023 MacBook Pro models, so we will provide updated results when we come across them. So stay tuned, and let us know what you think about these numbers.

News Source: Geekbench