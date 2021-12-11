M1 Max MacBook Pro is Blazing Fast as Shown in Latest Adobe Lightroom Test

Apple's transition to its custom silicon has proved to be a gigantic leap in the industry. Sometimes all you need is a little nudge to move to the next level and this is exactly what Apple did in the industry. The new 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models are very powerful and capable when it comes to the processing as well as graphics. We have seen several tests in the past praising the new M1 Pro and M1 Mac chips in the new MacBook Pro models Similarly, a new test has emerged that aims to show the power of the M1 Max chip in the MacBook Pro with Adobe Lightroom.

The New M1 Max MacBook Pro is Very Fast When it Comes to Adobe Lightroom Editing, Reveals Test

A new report has been published by CNET, showcasing the immense power of the new M1 Max MacBook Pro with Adobe Lightroom. The latest test with Lightroom is conducted on the new 2021 16-inch MacBook Pro powered by the mighty M1 Max chip with 32GB of RAM and the other is a 2019 MacBook Pro with Intel Core i9 with 16GB of RAM. The final results are quite impressive and show the processing power of the new MacBook Pro when it comes to editing photos.

Merging six 30-megapixel shots into a panorama was 4.8x faster on the new MacBook Pro, taking an average of 14 seconds vs. 67 for the Intel machine. That was the biggest speedup in my tests. The smallest was merging three 30-megapixel shots into an HDR photo, which took 22 seconds on the Intel machine and 12 seconds on the M1 Max, a 1.9x speedup. Lightroom still struggles to accommodate Phase One’s enormous 151-megapixel raw files, but the new Mac handled it much better than my older machine. A panorama merge of two shots took an excruciating 109 seconds on the Intel Mac; it was 3.2x faster on the M1 Max MacBook Pro at 34 seconds. Interpreting the raw files to generate full-resolution previews — the most common delay I experience in Lightroom — was 2.5x faster on the new machine.

You can check out the full test report of the M1 Max MacBook Pro here. If you are looking to buy a new MacBook Pro for editing, it is a no-brainer to get the latest 2021 MacBook Pro models.

