16-Inch 2021 MacBook Pro With M1 Max Chip Houses High Power Mode for Major Performance Boost

Apple recently launched its new 14-inch and 16-inch 2021 MacBook Pro models with new Apple Silicon and a major redesign. The new chips offer enhanced performance and battery life on the machines and so far the devices have been pretty well received. In addition, Apple's step to move away from Intel has allowed it to excel in chip manufacturing while beating most of the competition. However, the new 16-inch 2021 MacBook Pro with M1 Max chip features a High Power Mode which allows it to boost performance for intensive workloads.

The New 16-inch 2021 MacBook Pro With an M1 Max Chip Features a High Power Mode Which Will Enhance Performance

The references for a High Power Mode in the 16-inch 2021 MacBook Pro with M1 Max chip were discovered in the macOS Monterey beta (via MacRumors). You might already be familiar with Low Power Mode which reduces performance to save battery life. The new High Power Mode is exactly the opposite as it takes more power and in return allows for a major performance boost. However, the new High Power Mode will only be available on the 16-inch 2021 MacBook Pro with an M1 Max chip and not the 14-inch model with an M1 Pro chip.

This is what the text within the macOS Monterey beta reads:

"Your Mac will optimize performance to better support resource-intensive tasks. This may result in louder fan noise."

The new High Power Mode is not to be used in standard day-to-day tasks as it would potentially give a massive hit to the battery life. We will wait for the tests to arrive and then let you know for sure. However, it is very useful to enable the feature when handling large files to render videos where intensive graphics are concerned. This is one instance where Apple's improved thermal system can come into action. For normal or basic tasks, Apple says that you will rarely need it due to the efficiency of the new Apple Silicon.

