M1 MacBook Pro With 16GB Unified RAM Has Key Benefits Over 8GB RAM Version [Video]

You’ll always see benefits with any machine packing more memory, and the M1 MacBook Pro is no exception. However, some use cases would be a blessing to have more RAM in a desktop, or in this case, Apple’s latest portable Mac powered by its custom silicon. A fresh video shows what happens when you decide to upgrade from 8GB unified RAM to 16GB of unified RAM.

M1 MacBook Pro With 16GB Unified RAM Takes Around the Same Time as a 32GB RAM Intel-Based Machine to Export 8K RAW Video

A new video from Max Tech highlights the importance of picking up the 16GB unified RAM version of the M1 MacBook Pro over the 8GB RAM variant, though you’ll be required to cough up more dough for stepping up the memory count. Then again, if the benefits outweigh the costs, and it will give you a massive performance boost in your everyday tasks, then why not?

According to the video, the biggest difference came in the 8K RAW R3D to 4K video export test. The M1 MacBook Pro sporting 8GB RAM completed the test in 13 minutes and 57 seconds. However, the 16GB RAM version of the same model shredded the 8GB RAM counterpart, completing the same test in 5 minutes, 59 seconds, just a few seconds shy of tying with the 16-inch MacBook Pro. Do keep in mind that the 16-inch MacBook Pro featured an 8-core Core i9 CPU, 32GB DDR4 RAM, and a Radeon 5500M GPU. It completed the test in 5 minutes, 30 seconds.

Max Tech also mentions that during the testing phase, the M1 MacBook Pro was operating at low temperatures, to the extent that the fans didn’t kick in. That’s an impressive feat, showing the power efficiency of Apple’s 5nm M1 chip, and what’s astonishing is this silicon can keep up with powerful processors that need hefty cooling solutions just to prevent overheating.

In related news, the M1 MacBook Pro was faster than the 2019 iMac Pro with a Vega 56 GPU and 128GB RAM in video export tests. If you want to check out the entire video from Max Tech, it’s given below, and also let us know if you’ll be picking up the 16GB unified RAM version in the future or stick with the 8GB RAM variant.

News Source: Max Tech