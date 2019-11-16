Logitech G Pro headset is just $50, when it was $89.99

The Logitech G Pro is an almost $90 headset which is currently on sale at BestBuy.com for just $49.99! This is a steal of a price as this headset looks amazing having fully leather earpads and an amazing microphone.

The Logitech G Pro is a perfect choice if you are looking to get a new pair of headphones this season, and for just $50!

The Logitech G Pro headset is part of BestBuy's Black Friday, this price point is also available on Newegg.com. The Logitech G Pro headset has premium leather earcups and a pro-grade condenser microphone.

The premium leather earcups are amazing and allow you to wear this headset for long hours without any discomfort. The Leather earcups create an amazing seal around your ears to improve noise isolation and audio quality.

Besides the premium leather earcups, the other plastics and padded headband make this headset feel premium, while not costing a premium price. This padded headset and light-weight make sure that this headset will not cause you any discomfort during your long gaming sessions.

This headset has compatibility with almost any game system, as this headset uses a 3.5mm headphone jack which allows you to connect to any current gaming console, such as Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Playstation 4. Along with the compatibility for most consoles, this headset is compatible with most high-end PCs along with Virtual Reality devices (such as Oculus Rift, HTC Vive).

The microphone included in this headset is a pro condenser microphone, which makes sure your voice comes through without any issue. If you already have a stand-alone microphone then luckily this microphone is completely detachable from the headset.

Unlike most gaming headsets these have no lights and unfortunately do not connect to Logitech's gaming software. This means that this headset is more focused on functionality versus aesthetic, this means that while this headset does have amazing drivers installed, there are not RGB lights embedded in the earcups.

I can suggest these headsets for the more budget-minded, those who don't care about RGB lights, being $40 off the original price of $49.99 makes this headset an amazing deal with the premium feel of the padded earcups and the padded headband to keep the discomfort during long gaming sessions down without being overly big and cumbersome.