Microsoft phased out support for Windows 7 earlier this month. The era-defining desktop operating system, however, continues to run on 1 in every 4 computers. While the Windows maker offers its Windows 7 and 8 users to upgrade to Windows 10 for free, there will still be millions of devices that would be unable to install the latest operating system due to hardware limitations or other issues.

Businesses have already started to spend millions to get Windows 7 Extended Security Updates (ESU) from Microsoft, a plan that is only going to get more expensive each year. This program isn't even available for home and most of small to medium businesses.

It appears there might be some relief for Windows 7 users who can't get official security updates.

Several major antivirus vendors plan to continue supporting their products for Windows 7 even after its end of support deadline. These include BitDefender, NortonLifeLock, Kaspersky, McAfee, and several others who have committed to providing updates for at least the next two years.

List of Windows 7 antivirus makers that will provide support for Windows 7 for the next two years

Here are the details (thanks to AV-Test) of every vendor that has promised to continue supporting their products under Windows 7.

Manufacturer Support information AhnLab No end of support announced, at least another 2 years AVG & Avast No end of support announced, at least another 2 years - further details Avira Support ends in November 2022 - further details Bitdefender No end of support announced, at least another 2 years - further details BullGuard No end of support announced, at least another 2 years Carbon Black No end of support announced, at least another 2 years ESET No end of support announced, at least another 2 years FireEye No end of support announced, at least another 2 years F-Secure No end of support announced, at least until December 2021 G Data No end of support announced, at least another 2 years Ikarus No end of support announced, at least another 2 years Kaspersky No end of support announced, at least another 2 years K7 Computing No end of support announced, at least another 2 years McAfee No end of support announced, at least until December 2021 - further details Microsoft (Security Essentials) End of support for program updates, still offering only signature updates (without an end date) - further details Microworld No end of support announced, at least another 2 years PC Matic No end of support announced, at least another 2 years Quickheal No end of support announced, at least another 2 years Seqrite No end of support announced, at least another 2 years Sophos Support on-premise until December 2020, Cloud-managed until June 2021 Symantec / NortonLifeLock No end of support announced, at least another 2 years ThreatTrack / Vipre No end of support announced, at least another 2 years TotalAV No end of support announced, at least 1 year Trend Micro No end of support announced, at least another 2 years - further details

As reported earlier, Google has also promised to deliver support and send security updates to its Chrome browser on Windows 7 for at least the next 18 months. While users are highly recommended to make the update to Windows 10, it is good to know companies are working to ensure those who can't make the upgrade at least have some security mechanisms in place.

Via: ZDNet