Windows 7 Retires on January 14 But, MSE Will Live On

After some 4.5 years of trying to get Windows 7 users onboard its latest desktop operating system, Microsoft is officially calling it quits on Windows 7 in about 2 weeks. Potentially the most favourite desktop OS ever created, there are still millions of users reluctant to make the inevitable upgrade to Windows 10 - which, contrary to the popular belief, remains free.

While Microsoft had said that users should stop expecting any kind of support after January 14, 2020, it appears that the company will continue to send security definition updates to Microsoft Security Essentials (MSE).

Earlier in December, Microsoft had said that MSE would also stop receiving any updates after this deadline. However, the company has now confirmed that the default anti-virus program for Windows 7 would continue to receive some updates.

Microsoft Security Essentials (MSE) will continue to receive signature updates after January 14, 2020. However, the MSE platform will no longer be updated.

Earlier, the Windows maker had said: "This product [MSE] is unique to Windows 7 and follows the same lifecycle dates for support." But, when CW's Woody Leonhard asked during an AMA on the Microsoft Tech Community Forum if the company will end support for even the enterprises who paid for support, Microsoft engineer Mike Cure responded that "MSE will continue to receive signature updates after Jan. 14." The Windows maker has now updated the FAQs document, as well, confirming that MSE will receive signature updates.

This isn't surprising since Microsoft continued to release some security updates for unsupported operating systems. For example, Windows XP received updates when WannaCry attacks hit computers across the globe. While there may be some updates coming to Windows 7 machines, it is still highly recommended for users - especially the non-tech savvy ones - to make the upgrade to Windows 10 and avoid any XP-like attack scenarios.