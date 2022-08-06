Menu
Company

Linux 6.0 Delivers A Good Boost To AMD EPYC CPU Performance In Early Tests

Jason R. Wilson
Aug 5, 2022
Linux 6.0 Delivers A Good Boost To AMD EPYC CPU Performance In Early Tests

Michael Larabel of Phoronix introduces benchmark testing of AMD EPYC CPU systems in Linux 6.0 while showing the improvement the Linux specialist has seen during testing

Early benchmark tests reveal improved performance on AMD EPYC CPUs in Linux 6.0

Linux 6.0 has recently seen noteworthy scheduler modifications and optimization that would potentially benefit the new AMD architecture and the recent architectural changes to the current server line. For the following tests, Larabel is utilizing an "existing AMD EPYC 7003 series hardware."

Related StoryJason R. Wilson
MSI Confirms AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs & X670 Motherboards Launch On 15th September

Other benchmarks have been concluded on the AMD EPYC 7713 2P performance in early Linux 6.0 builds before release against both stable Linux 5.18 and the current 5.19 kernels. Larabel also decided to add to the testing the Linux 5.15 LTS kernel. He chose this particular version due to the lengthy support that it has received. Larabel notes that all "benchmarks were conducted on the same AMD Daytona reference server with dual EPYC 7713 64-core processors."

Linux 6.0 Delivers A Good Boost To AMD EPYC CPU Performance In Early Tests 2

Since the full Linux 6.0 is not entirely developed, Larabel will do further testing upon release of the new kernel to compare its current state and that of its stable state. He also plans to check Intel, AMD Zen 4, and Arm components to see how Linux 6.0 handles the new architectures and products we will see in full for the next few years.

Below is the system log, split into three parts due to the length of the file, showing the testing environment before benchmarks.

screenshot-2022-08-05-173229
screenshot-2022-08-05-173253
screenshot-2022-08-05-173318
2 of 9

Larabel notes that the AMD EPYC 7713 2P server processors are already showing positive results with the consistent upgrades and additions that AMD is known for with its focus on open-source development with their products, especially in enterprise servers.

screenshot-2022-08-05-163551
screenshot-2022-08-05-163603
screenshot-2022-08-05-163521
screenshot-2022-08-05-163616
screenshot-2022-08-05-163806
screenshot-2022-08-05-163645
screenshot-2022-08-05-163701
screenshot-2022-08-05-163713
screenshot-2022-08-05-163726
screenshot-2022-08-05-163746
screenshot-2022-08-05-174504
2 of 9
screenshot-2022-08-05-163820
screenshot-2022-08-05-163806
2 of 9

 

Related StoryHassan Mujtaba
Alleged AMD Ryzen 9 7900X “Zen 4” CPU Offers Over 50% Cache Bandwidth Versus Zen 3

Benchmark tests PostgreSQL, RocksDB, ClickHouse, and Nginx are significant workloads that best display the advancements AMD has made towards the premature Linux 6.0 form, primarily when used with the AMD EPYC 7713 2P server that was the baseline for Larabel's testing. Larabel's most noticeable improvement revealed during testing is that the "IO_uring has also seen some nice improvements with Linux 6.0."

It's great to see improvements coming to the AMD EPYC CPU family. The red team has already confirmed that its next-gen Genoa chips targetting the server platform are prepped for launch later this year. The company's EPYC CPUs also recently exceeded the historical 26% market share set by its own Opteron CPUs, more on that here.

News Source: Phoronix

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
02:38
AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs With 16 Zen 4 Cores Demoed: Can Hit Up To 5.5 GHz Clock Speeds While Gaming
Filter videos by
Order