Like a Dragon 8 Announced With a 2024 Release Window

The next entry in the Yakuza/ Like a Dragon series, Like a Dragon 8, has been officially announced.

The next entry in the series by Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio and SEGA will release sometime in 2024 on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One. The announcement trailer doesn't show much, but it does confirm that long-time series protagonist Kazuma Kiryu will come back in a leading role alongside Ichiban Kasuga, main character of the previous entry in the series.

As mentioned above, Like a Dragon 8 will feature both Kazuma Kiryu and Ichiban Kasuga as the main characters. The game will retain the RPG systems of its predecessor, and Kiryu will have his own party. It has also been revealed that there is a reason for Kiryu's change in appearance and that the game will be the largest entry in the series to date. As such, there's still a lot of work to be done, such as recording voice lines, but the game should be out by early 2024.

Like a Dragon 8 launches in 2024 on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and Xbox One. We will keep you updated on the game as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.