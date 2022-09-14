Menu
Company

Like a Dragon 8 Announced With a 2024 Release Window

Francesco De Meo
Sep 14, 2022
Like a Dragon 8

The next entry in the Yakuza/ Like a Dragon series, Like a Dragon 8, has been officially announced.

The next entry in the series by Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio and SEGA will release sometime in 2024 on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One. The announcement trailer doesn't show much, but it does confirm that long-time series protagonist Kazuma Kiryu will come back in a leading role alongside Ichiban Kasuga, main character of the previous entry in the series.

Related StoryAlessio Palumbo
Judgment and Lost Judgment Launch on PC with AMD FSR 1.0 & 2.0 Support

As mentioned above, Like a Dragon 8 will feature both Kazuma Kiryu and Ichiban Kasuga as the main characters. The game will retain the RPG systems of its predecessor, and Kiryu will have his own party. It has also been revealed that there is a reason for Kiryu's change in appearance and that the game will be the largest entry in the series to date. As such, there's still a lot of work to be done, such as recording voice lines, but the game should be out by early 2024.

Like a Dragon 8 launches in 2024 on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and Xbox One. We will keep you updated on the game as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.

Products mentioned in this post

Xbox Series S
Xbox Series X
USD 499

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order