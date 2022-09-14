Menu
Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name Announced for PC and Consoles

Francesco De Meo
Sep 14, 2022
Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name, a new side story in the series created by SEGA and Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio, will release next year on PC and consoles.

The new game will star series main character Kazuma Kiryu and will shed light on his perspective following the events of Yakuza 6 leading to the newly announced Like a Dragon 8.

Kiryu returns in Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name, launching in 2023!

This classic high-octane RGG action-adventure sheds light on Kiryu’s perspective following the events of Yakuza 6: The Song of Life leading up to Like a Dragon 8.

 

 

During today's RGG Summit 2022, it has also been confirmed that Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name will not be as big as a main entry in the series but won't be DLC-sized. It will also retain the action-adventure style of older Yakuza games, doing away with the RPG-style gameplay that is being used for the new main entries in the series. The game will also serve as a great way for players who started with Yakuza 7: Like a Dragon to get acquainted with Kiryu ahead of Like a Dragon 8.

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name launches in 2023 on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One worldwide.

