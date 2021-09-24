Life is Strange Remastered Collection Now Due on February 1st, 2022
Square Enix announced this afternoon the new release date of Life is Strange Remastered Collection. Previously scheduled for September 30th, 2021, it was delayed to early 2022; now we know it'll be available on February 1st next year.
Developed by Deck Nine, Life is Strange Remastered Collection will be released for Google Stadia, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC (Steam). Obviously, the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions are compatible with and can be purchased on PlayStation 5 and XBOX SERIES X|S.
Return to Arcadia Bay and experience two award-winning Life is Strange games like never before! Remastered visuals and animation breathe new life into the great cast of characters and gripping stories.
The Life is Strange Remastered Collection includes ‘Life is Strange Remastered’ and ‘Life is Strange: Before the Storm Remastered’.
Features:
- Remastered visuals across characters and environments
- Vastly improved character animation using full facial mocap performance (Life is Strange Remastered only)
- Updated and refined gameplay puzzles
- Engine and lighting upgrades
- Includes previously released Deluxe Content: Chloe Outfits & ‘Farewell’ Bonus Episode
- Choice and consequence driven stories with multiple endings
- Harness the power of Max’s rewind ability or Chloe’s quick-witted attitude to change the course of events
- Distinct licensed soundtrack & original scores
Life is Strange: True Colors debuted earlier this month and our resident franchise expert Rosh Kelly labeled it as a major success, rating the game 9.5 out of 10.
True Colors is nothing short of a masterpiece. Its characters are some of the most well-developed of any video game and half the television shows released this year. Its story is perfectly paced with plenty of exploration and meandering for the player to take their time with. The acting is incredible, with each character showing a huge range. The soundtrack, if it needs to be said, is perfect, as always. And the new power adds layers to a game series already so focused on emotions.
