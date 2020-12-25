Lian Li has announced the second generation of its RGB Strimer PSU cables; these cables offer a fantastic design and support for NVIDIA's RTX 3080 and RTX 3090 graphics cards. This new iteration of the RGB Strimmer PSU cables features eighteen different lighting modes and 162 LEDs. This new Triple 8 Pin model, called the RGB Strimer Plus, has been listed on Newegg with a price of $59.99.

The RGB Strimer Plus Triple 8-Pin cable offers 162 LEDs with a total of eighteen different lighting modes, with a price on Newegg of $59.99

Lian Li announces the RGB Strimer Plus PSU cables, and these cables have LED strips with are then carefully covered in silicon on top of the braided power supply cable. This build design allows for incredibly premium quality, ensuring that the LEDs can shine brightly inside nearly every PC case. This cord offers a cable length of 300 mm, which allows for extra cables to be easily hidden behind the motherboard tray.

The LEDs included in the RGB Strimer Plus PSU cables are placed neatly to ensure that the diffuser allows the light to shine through clearly and that the RGB lighting is smooth and evenly distributed throughout the PSU cables. These cables offer a plug and design, meaning that adding these fantastic RGB lights to your system without an extensive amount of work required.

This new iteration of RGB Stimer Plus PSU cables comes with a controller that allows users. This included controller connects through the motherboard's 3-PIN 5V ARGB header. The RGB Strimer Plus PSU cables feature a total of eighteen different lighting modes, with modes between one and eleven offering up to seventy-seven lighting permutations with modes twelve to eighteen having a monochrome lighting pattern.

The RGB Strimer Plus PSU cables are currently listed on Newegg.com with a price of $59.99, which is currently out of stock with only an auto-notify option available. This PSU cable also comes with a one year warranty to ensure that this graphics card power cable is reliable for the NVIDIA RTX 3090 and 3080 graphics cards. This PSU cable offers NVIDIA's RTX 3090 and RTX 3080 graphics cards, thanks to the triple 8-pin connections.