BIOSTAR announces the B550m-Silver motherboard, which supports the Ryzen 5000, Ryzen 3000 series of processors. This motherboard comes in a Micro-ATX form factor, which gives this motherboard two full-sized PCIe slots and a single mini PCIe slot. This motherboard's design is where the silver name comes in, as the IO shield and the cooling heatsinks feature the silver coloring. BIOSTAR has yet to announce pricing or when this motherboard will be available for purchase.

The B550m-Silver motherboard features two M.2 slots and two full-sized PCIe slots, with one offering PCIe 4.0 specifications

The B550m-Silver motherboard has some fantastic features, and these features include four RAM slots and three PCIe slots. Two of those slots being full-sized PCIe slots with a single mini-PCIe slot; the top PCIe slot features support for the PCIe 4.0 specifications. The PCIe 4.0 specification features double the bandwidth having a bandwidth maximum of 31.56 GB/s instead of the 15.8 GB/s bandwidth that the PCIe 3.0 specification supplies. The second full-sized PCIe slot only supports up to a PCIe 3.0 specification.

Both Nvidia & AMD Are Facing Shortages On Its Newest Releases Affecting Both Consumers And Businesses – Intel Is Not Having Any Shortages

The B550m-Silver motherboard has four DIMM slots that can support a maximum speed of DDR4-4400. These impressive speeds are supplied through overclocking, and the DIMM slots improve data integrity and a lowered power consumption.

For connectivity, This motherboard features one PS/2 Keyboard/Mouse port, five USB 3.2 Type-A ports, and a single USB 3.2 Type-C port. Alongside the five USB 3.2 ports are two USB 2.0 ports; all of these ports allow builders to connect various devices to the motherboard easily. Also on the motherboard's back are the video output and a single LAN port; the video outputs include a DVI-D port, an HDMI port, and a DisplayPort. The rear IO features a single LAN port, and this port can support up to 2.5 GbE LAN speeds.

The storage options for the B550m-Silver features two M.2 sockets and three SATA III connectors, which allow for up to 6 GB/s in terms of transfer speeds. The M.2 socket can support up to M.2 2242, M.2 2260, and even M.2 2280 drives, allowing various drive sizes to be installed to this motherboard.

BIOSTAR has announced the B550m-Silver motherboard, but the announcement didn't mention any pricing for this motherboard or when it will be available for purchase.