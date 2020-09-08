Gigabyte Intros The 240 Hz, AORUS FI25F, 24.5″ Gaming Monitor

GIGABYTE announces the AORUS FI25F Gaming monitor, which offers a plethora of different features that gamers will enjoy for games like Call of Duty: Warzone or Fortnite. The faster refresh rate monitors allow for not only a smoother experience when using the monitor but also can potentially enable gamers to play better.

GIGABYTE Introduces the AORUS FI25F Gaming Monitor that is designed with FPS or eSports gamers in mind

The AORUS FI25F Gaming monitor provides an FHD panel, which means that this monitor has a maximum resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 resolution and a display size of 24.5" (SS IPS). While this resolution is lower than the ideal 1440p resolution but with the 1080p resolution is paired with the 240 Hz refresh rate that is provided by this monitor's panel. The 1080p resolution is perfect for an eSports gaming setup where the main game played is high-action or an FPS game.

This monitor utilizes an IPS panel, which allows the monitor to provide superior color accuracy as well as reducing the response time down to 0.4 ms. The IPS panel offers up to 100% coverage of the sRGB color space allowing for a greater variety of both color graduation as well as greater accuracy.

This monitor offers support for the HDR setting, which allows for even better color accuracy as well as better overall contrast. HDR settings are commonly used by both gaming, entertainment, as well as anytime the user wants a fantastic viewing experience.















The AORUS FI25F Gaming monitor also has lights located on the back of the monitor and the stand's arm. These RGB lights are entirely configurable using GIGABYTE's using RGB Fusion 2.0 software. This RGB software allows users to sync a variety of devices that are compatible with this software.

For connectivity, this monitor proves two HDMI 2.0 ports and a single DisplayPort 1.2 port on the back of the monitor. These video inputs are complemented by the dual USB 3.0 ports, which allow gamers to plug in their keyboard and mouse to the monitor instead of being plugged into the back of the computer. No pricing information has been released at this time.